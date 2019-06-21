Semis slide as U.S. bans Chinese firms

AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) drops 2.2% after the U.S. Commerce Department adds its Chinese affiliate Higon to the blacklist.

Four other Chinese firms were added to the list: Higon, Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit, Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology, Sugon and Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is down 0.6% compared to the tech sector's (NYSEARCA:XLK) 0.2% drop.

Earlier today, Baird cut its Micron target on the belief that the NAND downturn could stretch into 2020.

Related semi ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH