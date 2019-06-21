Visa may be `poised to outperform' Mastercard - Susquehanna

While Susquehanna analyst James Friedman likes both Visa (V +0.1% ) and Mastercard (MA), Visa may have an edge when it comes to future performance.

Mastercard shares have gained 41% YTD, while Visa has risen 32%.

From a valuation standpoint, Mastercard trades at 35 times EPS consensus and Visa trades at 32 times. That spread, he says, is almost at a record high.

The gap may be near its peak and could be set to narrow, Friedman writes, pointing that Visa's business remains strong.

In addition to talking up its new deals in the pipeline, Visa has "a prominent commercial practice, is targeting key international markets, and is experimenting with service fees," he writes.

Visa quant rating Neutral; Mastercard quant rating Neutral.