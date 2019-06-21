Harris, L3 set June 29 merger closing

With EU approval freshly in hand following quickly on Justice Dept. approval, Harris (HRS -0.6% ) and L3 (LLL -0.5% ) have set a closing date of June 29 for their merger.

The merged company will be renamed L3Harris and trade on the NYSE under the ticker LHX.

L3 shares will stop trading at the close on June 28 (in one week) and will be converted into 1.3 L3Harris shares for each LLL share.

Harris' sale of its night-vision business to Elbit Systems was required for the approvals and will take place after the merger closes.