Pure Gold announces C$32.5M bought deal private placement

Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF -4.6%) announced that Sprott Capital Partners have agreed to purchase 59.1M units of the Company on bought deal basis at C$0.55 per Unit, for gross proceeds of C$32.5M.
Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant with exercise price of C$0.85.
Underwriters have an option to purchase up to 15% of the number of Units initially purchased as part of the offering.
Net proceeds will be used for exploration and development activities and general corporate purposes.
