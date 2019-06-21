PG&E could float $31B bankruptcy restructuring plan - Bloomberg

PG&E (PCG -0.3% ) pops and then pulls back following a Bloomberg report that the company will propose a $31B bankruptcy restructuring plan; shares have resumed trading after a halt.

PG&E has been shopping a new plan that would see it emerge from bankruptcy in March with the help of two funds worth a combined $34B to cover past and wildfire claims, according to the report.

The proposal, the first one PG&E has made, is expected to be filed in August, according to the report.