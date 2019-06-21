J.P. Morgan cuts Micron EPS estimate

J.P. Morgan cuts its Micron (NASDAQ:MU) price target from $64 to $50 and maintains an Overweight rating.

The firm expects the U.S. actions against Huawei to weigh on Micron for the rest of the year. Huawei accounted for 13% of H1 sales.

J.P. Morgan lowers its 2019 EPS estimates from $6.19 to $5.64 (consensus: $6.22).

Note that the analyst note came out before the U.S. added five more Chinese firms to the blacklist with Huawei.

Micron shares are down 3.84% to $32.84.

MU has an Outperform Sell Side rating.