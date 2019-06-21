Sotheby's takeover bid could get offers from rival investors - NY Post

Sotheby's (BID +1.8% ) shares jump after a New York Post report suggests the bidding war for the company may not be over.

BID agreed earlier this week to sell itself for $57/share to French telecom tycoon Patrick Drahi, but the auction house reportedly could soon get at least two counteroffers from rival investors.

A New York-based bidding bloc of "deep-pocketed art aficionados" - possibly including prolific art collectors on Wall Street such as Ken Griffin, Steve Cohen, Henry Kravis and Stephen Schwarzman - is being formed to cobble together a superior bid, and top BID shreholder Taikang Asset Management also is weighing whether to make an offer, according to the report.