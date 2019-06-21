Disney pushing for stake in all future Hulu shows - report

Walt Disney (DIS -0.3%) is signaling the new regime at Hulu by telling outside studios that Disney will likely have part ownership of most shows Hulu buys, The Information reports.
That's according to a number of executives and agents, the report says.
Most shows in the future will originate from Disney-owned studios, but where another studio wants to sell a show to the service, Hulu will ask that a Disney shop (like ABC Studios or 20th Century Fox Television) come on as co-producer, ensuring long-term profit sharing.
Disney took two-thirds control of Hulu via its deal for Twenty-First Century Fox assets and WarnerMedia's resale of its interest to Hulu. Comcast (CMCSA -0.1%) owns the part of Hulu that Disney doesn't.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox