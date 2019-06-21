FDA approves expanded indication of Symdeko for cystic fibrosis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX +0.9% ) says it received Food and Drug Administration approval of its Symdeko (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) tablets for treatment of pediatric patients with cystic fibrosis aged 6-11 who have certain genetic mutations.

VRTX says a Phase 3 study of Symdeko in children 6-11 showed the regimen was generally well tolerated with safety data similar to previous studies of patients aged 12 years and older.

Symdeko already was approved by the FDA for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in patients 12 years and older with certain mutations, and an additional dosage strength of the tablet is now available in connection with this approval.