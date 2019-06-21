Spotify pursues refund of newly higher royalty payments

Spotify (SPOT -0.6% ) has calculated its payments under a new royalty regime and determined that it overpaid music publishers in 2018, and is seeking a refund.

The U.S. Copyright Royalty Board set new rates last year, a decision that's been appealed by Spotify as well as Amazon.com, Google and SiriusXM/Pandora. That increase would see streaming payments rise by 44% or more over four years.

“While the appeal of the CRB decision is pending, the rates set by the CRB are current law, and we will abide by them — not only for 2018, but also for future years in which the amount paid to publishers is set to increase significantly," Spotify says.

"Rather than collect the 2018 overpayment immediately, we have offered to extend the recoupment period through the end of 2019 in order to minimize the impact of the adjustment on publishing companies.”

National Music Publishers Association CEO David Israelite calls Spotify "hypocritical" to be appealing the ruling but taking advantage of the beneficial parts of the decision.