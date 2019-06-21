PBF Energy seen benefiting from Philadelphia refinery outage

PBF Energy (PBF +9.9% ) pushes sharply higher, as investors bet this morning's huge fire at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery should benefit PBF as the supply of gasoline and other oil products is disrupted.

The refinery can process 335K bbl/day of crude oil, or ~25% of the refining capacity in the PADD 1 region along the U.S. east coast.

PBF operates two refineries in the region, at Delaware City, Del., and Paulsboro, N.J., that have a combined refining capacity of 370K bbl/day, which means PBF "could be the largest immediate beneficiary" of the fire, according to Mizuho energy analyst Paul Sankey.

Speaking at a J.P. Morgan energy conference earlier this week, PBF Chairman/CEO Tom Nimbley said the company should benefit from new International Maritime Organization rules that will limit sulfur content in marine fuel.

Difficult operating conditions in the refining industry have weighed on shares of many industry names this year, and PBF shares hit a 52-week low earlier this month.