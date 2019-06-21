SunPower sues former VP over theft of trade secrets

SunPower (SPWR -1.2% ) flies a lawsuit against a former senior executive, accusing him of stealing its proprietary information to help his new employer, Standard Industries, build a rooftop solar business.

The lawsuit alleges Martin DeBono, SPWR's former executive VP of global channels, began working for Standard several months before he left SPWR in April 2018 and during that time forwarded emails and prepared presentations containing proprietary and confidential information.

SPWR has sued competitors and former employees in the past alleging theft of trade secrets, including SolarCity in 2012 and SunEdison in 2015.