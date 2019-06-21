Barclays trims target on Televisa amid ad pressures

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) closed down 1.4% in U.S. trading alongside a price target cut at Barclays.

The bank reduced its target to $11 from $14 -- now implying 23.3% upside.

Advertising pressure is the reason. "We expect a record decline for advertising in 2Q19, without much hope of a recovery in the following years," says analyst Gilberto Garcia.

He reiterated an Equal Weight rating on limited visibility into earnings: The bank expects pressure as ad spending increasing moves toward digital media and from government spending cuts, but being bearish is risky as the shares tend to rally by double digits in recent years.

Sell-side analysts tend to rate the stock Outperform, while it has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.