Stocks take a breather to end strong week

Stocks edged marginally lower but locked in hefty weekly gains, as investors barely blinked at the news that Pres. Trump called off a retaliatory military strike on Iran overnight just 10 minutes before its planned start.

The Dow, which briefly surpassed its record closing high set last October, rose 2.4% for the week, while the S&P 500, which set a new intraday high before pulling back, finished the week 2.2% higher; with this week's gains, the S&P has climbed 17.7% YTD and is on track to post its best H1 since 1997.

The S&P energy sector (+0.8%) topped today's leaderboard, continuing to benefit from higher oil prices and from an explosion at the east coast's largest refinery Friday morning; WTI crude oil settled +0.6% to $57.43 but surged nearly 9% for the week.

The utilities (+0.5%), health care (+0.4%) and communication services (+0.4%) sectors also ranked among today's best performers, while real estate (-1.1%), industrials (-0.5%) and information technology (-0.5%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices backed off from their best levels of the year, driving the two-year yield up 6 bps to 1.78% and the 10-year yield 7 bps higher to 2.07%.

Next week is Q2's final week and will end with the G-20 summit in Japan, where Trump is scheduled to meet with China's Pres. Xi.