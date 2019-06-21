Samsung leads production flight from China - NAR

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) is leading a production exodus from China due to sluggish sales and the impact of the US-China trade tensions, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Last year, Samsung halted smartphone production at a facility in Tianjin. Now the tech giant is offering voluntary retirement packages to employees at a facility in Guangdong Province.

Hyundai, Kia, and LG Electronics are following Samsung out of the region.

In May, Hyundai temporarily suspended operations at a Beijing facility that can produce 300K vehicles a year. Kia will end production of its branded vehicles at a Jiangsu Province factory later this month.

LG recently moved all production of its US-bound refrigerators from Zhejiang Province to South Korea.