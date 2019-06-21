Long oil funds top ETF gainers this week

Gainers: Natural Gas -3X Inverse ETN Velocityshares (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) +30.3%. Velocity 3X Long Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UWT) +28.5%. United States 3X Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU) +28.2%. Ultrapro Crude Oil Proshares (NYSEARCA:OILU) +27.4%. Direxion Junior Gold Mine Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:JNUG) +27.2%.
Losers: Velocity 3X Inverse Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:DWT) -25.4%. United States 3X Short Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOD) -25.2%. Natural Gas 3X Long ETN Velocityshares (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) -25.1%. Ultrapro Short Crude Oil Proshares (NYSEARCA:OILD) -24.9%. Crude Daily -3X Inverse Proshares (NYSEARCA:WTID) -24.6%.
Top non-leveraged gainers: Purefunds ISE Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) +11.1%. S&P Oil & Gas Eqpt & Services SPDR (NYSEARCA:XES) +10.3%. Oil Services Vaneck ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) +9.3%. Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) +9.3%. US Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) +9.2%.
Top non-leveraged losers: US Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) -8.7%. Qatar Ishares MSCI ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) -5.1%. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) -3.4%. US Home Construction Ishares ETF (NYSE:ITB) -2.7%. VS VIX Short Term (NASDAQ:VIIX) -2.6%.
