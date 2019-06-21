On the Move

Long oil funds top ETF gainers this week

|About: VelocityShares 3x Inverse... (DGAZ)|By:, SA News Editor

Gainers: Natural Gas -3X Inverse ETN Velocityshares (NYSEARCA:DGAZ+30.3%. Velocity 3X Long Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UWT+28.5%. United States 3X Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOU+28.2%. Ultrapro Crude Oil Proshares (NYSEARCA:OILU+27.4%. Direxion Junior Gold Mine Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:JNUG+27.2%.

Losers: Velocity 3X Inverse Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:DWT-25.4%. United States 3X Short Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USOD-25.2%. Natural Gas 3X Long ETN Velocityshares (NYSEARCA:UGAZ-25.1%. Ultrapro Short Crude Oil Proshares (NYSEARCA:OILD-24.9%. Crude Daily -3X Inverse Proshares (NYSEARCA:WTID-24.6%.

Top non-leveraged gainers: Purefunds ISE Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ+11.1%. S&P Oil & Gas Eqpt & Services SPDR (NYSEARCA:XES+10.3%. Oil Services Vaneck ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH+9.3%. Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO+9.3%. US Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO+9.2%.

Top non-leveraged losers: US Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG-8.7%. Qatar Ishares MSCI ETF (NASDAQ:QAT-5.1%. Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) -3.4%. US Home Construction Ishares ETF (NYSE:ITB-2.7%.  VS VIX Short Term (NASDAQ:VIIX-2.6%.

