GE to scrap California power plant 20 years early

General Electric (NYSE:GE) says it will demolish its Inland Empire power plant in California after only a third of its 30-year useful life because the plant is no longer economically viable.

The 750 MW natural gas-fired plant uses two of GE's H-Class turbines, developed more than a decade ago, before the company's successor HA gas turbine, which uses different technology.

In a filing with the California Energy Commission, GE says the plant is "not designed for the needs of the evolving California market, which requires fast-start capabilities to satisfy peak demand periods."