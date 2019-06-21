Great Western Bancorp to acquire trust assets of Independent Bank

Great Western Bank, subsidiary of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) agrees to purchase and assume the management of the trust assets of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) acquired through its acquisition of Guaranty Bank and Trust Company in Colorado.

Independent Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Independent Bank’s Trust Department in Colorado had ~$311.7M in assets and Great Western Bank had ~$1.3B in assets under administration.

Great Western Bank says that with a combined $1.6B trust business, we will offer a compelling combination of sophistication and personal service.