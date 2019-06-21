Amag +11.5%, Palatin +42.6% on FDA's Vyleesi approval

Amag Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) is up 11.5% postmarket, and Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) is up 42.6% , following FDA approval for their Vyleesi treatment for low libido in women.

“There are women who, for no known reason, have reduced sexual desire that causes marked distress, and who can benefit from safe and effective pharmacologic treatment," says Hylton Joffe, director of the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "Today’s approval provides women with another treatment option for this condition."

The drug, delivered via autoinjector about 45 minutes before sex, was developed by Palatin to be marketed by Amag.