Keurig Dr Pepper to recall bottled water with too much arsenic

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) -1.2% after-hours on news it will recall Peñafiel mineral spring water imported from Mexico that does not meet Food and Drug Administration quality standards for arsenic levels in bottled water.

KDP says water quality tests of Peñafiel samples conducted by an independent laboratory detected arsenic at levels that exceeded the FDA's bottled water standards for mineral water of 10 ppb.

Peñafiel is a small brand in the U.S. and quantities in the marketplace are very limited, the company says.