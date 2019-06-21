POSCO pulls out of proposed Chilean battery material plant

South Korea's POSCO (NYSE:PKX) says it has dropped plans to build a battery-parts plant in Chile, barely a year after winning guaranteed access to cheap lithium from top producer Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

POSCO and partner Samsung won a 2018 Chilean government tender to build a battery-parts factory in the country in exchange for a 27-year supply of low-cost lithium, but the proposed project requires lithium hydroxide, a type of the metal increasingly favored by electric vehicle battery makers but one not produced by ALB in Chile.

POSCO's decision is seen as the latest in a string of setbacks for Chile, which has struggled to modernize its lithium policies and develop a domestic battery industry, despite having the world's largest supplies of lithium and rising global EV demand.