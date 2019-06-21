Oil extends big weekly rise on Middle East tension, U.S. refinery fire

U.S. crude oil cruised to its biggest weekly gain in more than two years, soaring 9.4% for the week to $57.43/bbl, lifted by worsening tensions between the U.S. and Iran and Pres. Trump saying today that he called off airstrikes on Iranian targets just 10 minutes ahead of the strikes.

The canceled attack sent a "very confusing" message, IHS Markit's Daniel Yergin told Bloomberg. "The fear is that this could pretty quickly escalate. There's plenty of room for accident, misunderstanding, future incidents."

While rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran has "evolved as primary price motivator in spiking oil values," analysts say an early July meeting of OPEC and its allies to reassess production targets, a potential softening of U.S.-China trade tensions and a massive fire at the U.S. east coast's largest oil refinery also supported prices.

Wells Fargo analysts say the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery fire could raise east coast gasoline prices by $0.03-$0.05/gal, but supply is sufficient in the U.S. for now, so the main price impact should not spread beyond the region.

The refinery may have been damaged the plant to the extent that it could remain shut for an extended period, and there are questions as to whether the company has enough money to rebuild.

