California governor proposes wildfire fund to boost utilities - WSJ

Two possible models for a wildfire fund are under consideration by California Gov. Newsom to help the state's three utilities - PG&E (NYSE:PCG), Edison International (NYSE:EIX) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) - cover mounting fire-related liability costs that have threatened their financial well-being, WSJ reports.

A proposal valued at $10.5B reportedly would be structured as a revolving loan funded by extending a surcharge on electricity bills and securitizing the revenue through state-issued bonds, while a $21B proposal would double the amount by including an insurance policy requiring a $10.5B contribution from the three utilities.

SoCalEd and Sempra's San Diego Gas & Electric would choose which option they prefer, with PG&E bound by whatever they decided but excluded from the decision-making process, according to the report.

PCG and EIX shares jumped yesterday on initial reports of Newsom's plan.