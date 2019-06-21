Denmark firm selected for big New Jersey offshore wind project

New Jersey chooses Denmark power company Orsted to develop a 1,100 MW wind project off the coast of Atlantic City, the largest offshore wind procurement ever by a U.S. state.

Orsted's proposal was unanimously approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, ahead of applications from Norway's Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and a joint venture between units of France's EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A).

State officials cited experience developing offshore wind projects in Europe as one reason for choosing Orsted, which bought U.S. offshore wind developer Deepwater Wind last year.

New Jersey utility Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) has an option to become an equity investor in the project.

