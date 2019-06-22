Bitcoin flies past $11K

Along with the truly bizarre state of global interest rates, the rebounding crypto market is shaping up to be the largest finance-related story of 2019.

On watch Thursday and Friday for re-crossing the $10K threshold, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) overnight not only blew through that level, but took out $11K as well. It's currently sitting at $11,065 - nearly tripling in price YTD.

Alongside, Ether (ETH-USD) crossed over $300 for the first time in about a year. Others rallying include Litecoin (LTC-USD), Ripple (XRP-USD), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD).