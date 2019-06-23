'Major' sanctions against Iran coming Monday

President Trump will impose "major additional sanctions on Iran on Monday" in an effort to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons, after calling off military strikes against the Islamic Republic over concerns about the loss of life.
"We want to be proportionate," he told reporters, adding that military action was still a possibility following the downing of a U.S surveillance drone.
Oil surged last week on concern that tensions between Washington and Tehran could disrupt the flow of oil, with WTI crude jumping more than 9% and Brent advancing by 5%.
