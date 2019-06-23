Economic portion of Mideast peace plan

The White House on Saturday outlined a $50B Middle East economic plan that would create a global investment fund to lift the Palestinian and neighboring Arab state economies, and fund a $5B transportation corridor to connect Gaza and the West Bank.

The "peace to prosperity" scheme, which includes 179 infrastructure and business projects, would take place only if a political solution to the region's long-running problems is reached.

More than half of the $50B would be spent in the economically troubled Palestinian territories over 10 years while the rest would be split between Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan.

