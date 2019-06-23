Exxon may exit stakes in offshore Norwegian fields

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is considering selling all of the stakes it holds in oil and gas fields off the Norwegian coast, a company spokesman told business daily Dagens Naeringsliv. A deal could be worth $3B-$4B.

The oil company sold its operated assets in the area two years ago, but it has retained stakes in more than 20 other fields, including Equinor-operated Snorre and Shell-operated Ormen Lange.

In 2017, Exxon Mobil's net production from fields off Norway was around 170K barrels of oil equivalent per day.