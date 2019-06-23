Eldorado seals deal valuing Caesars at $18B - Reuters

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) has an agreement to merge with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a deal valuing Caesars at about $18B including debt, Reuters reports.

That values Caesars about $13/share, the price Caesars was demanding when it started its auction. Caesars reportedly rejected deals earlier this month at $10.50/share. CZR closed Friday at $9.99.

And it comes after reports that Carl Icahn looked more eager to sell than Caesars' board, and worked to stake out middle ground on the deal.

The deal's expected to be announced tomorrow, according to Reuters. Ownership would be split roughly between shareholders of each company.