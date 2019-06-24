Senators pushing to force disclosure of tech user data value - Axios

Two senators from opposing sides who often have big tech in their sights will introduce legislation tomorrow to call on tech giants to disclose the value of their users' data, Axios reports.

Sens. Mark Warner and Josh Hawley will bring the DASHBOARD act (Designing Accounting Safeguards to Help Broaden Oversight and Regulations on Data), calling on major platforms including Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) to disclose to users the types of data collected, how it's used, and an assessment of the data's value once every 90 days.

They'd also have to give an annual disclosure to the SEC of the aggregate value of all user data. And they'd need to provide a setting or tool allowing users to delete all or part of their data.

Warner notes that consumers made the bargain of trading personal data for the use of "free" sites, but without understanding the true value ("If you're an avid Facebook user, chances are Facebook knows more about you than the U.S. government knows about you").

Skeptics argue it's not possible to calculate exact values for pieces of data in a complex marketplace, to which Warner says "Baloney ... I mean if these companies — go back to Facebook — can do all these acquisitions and many of these acquisitions were made on what appeared to be outrageous prices — they had a pretty darn good notion of how they could use that data and how much that was worth from one platform to another."