San Francisco set to ban e-cigs

San Francisco is expected to become the first city in the U.S. to ban e-cigarettes this week, a move that will likely pit the city against one of its fastest-growing startups: Juul Labs (JUUL).

The ban won’t be permanent, however, and will ultimately depend on an FDA assessment on the health risks of e-cigarettes, which is likely begin in 2022 after manufacturers submit their products for a health review.

San Francisco's decision won't affect the sale of cigarettes, which will remain legal.

