Daimler shares slide after profit warning

Cutting its profit forecast for the third time in a year, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) warned investors that Q2 earnings will take a "high three-digit-million" hit due to higher-than-anticipated financial fallout of alleged diesel emissions manipulation.

Shares fell the most in over four months on the news, sliding as much as 3.9% in Frankfurt.

The profit warning comes at a highly politically sensitive moment, with new Daimler CEO Ola Källenius meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin to discuss the future of the German car industry and the transition to electric vehicles.