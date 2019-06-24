Restarting Fiat, Renault merger talks?

A vote by Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) shareholders this week on a plan to make radical changes to the Japanese company's board could pave the way for Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) and Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) to resume their $40B merger talks.

Nissan will have a majority of independent directors who, the thinking inside Renault goes, could potentially be more willing to examine a tie-up on strategic merits.

Fiat withdrew its offer for Renault earlier this month after the French government sought more time to ensure that Renault's longtime alliance partner Nissan was on board with the deal.