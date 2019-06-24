BIS: Facebook's Libra poses risks for banks

Hot on the heels of Facebook's newly-announced Libra cryptocurrency, the Bank for International Settlements warned that while Big Tech's foray into finance can bring efficiency gains and broaden financial inclusion, regulators must step up their action to mitigate the new and complex risks involved.

The BIS, the central bank for central banks, further said regulators worldwide may need to "revamp' rules to deal with the structural changes being brought about by entrants that control "key digital platforms" such as e-commerce sites and social networks.