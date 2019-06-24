Disney extends sequel streak with 'Toy Story 4'

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has done it again. While most Hollywood studios have struggled with sequels at the box office this summer, Toy Story 4 opened to a healthy $118M in the U.S. and Canada, extending a streak that has so far included Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Aladdin.

While a solid start, the estimated gross is a bit below the haul that some box-office analysts were projecting, and barely improves on the $110M debut of Toy Story 3 in 2010.

That film, though, performed well in the subsequent weeks and went on to collect $415M at the domestic box office.