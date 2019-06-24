Stocks set to test all-time highs

U.S. equity index futures are pointing to gains of 0.3% at the open, meaning the DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) will only need to gain another 70 points during today's session to top its record close of 26,828 posted last October.

While investors continue to bet on central bank support and a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks at this week's G20 summit, a profit warning from Daimler overnight weighed on European equities, with the Euro Stoxx 50 (NYSEARCA:FEZ) off by 0.3% .

Meanwhile, crude topped $58/bbl as the U.S. prepared to announce "major additional sanctions on Iran," while gold resumed its rally, pushing further past $1,400.