Insight Enterprises to acquire PCM for $35/share

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to acquire PCM Inc. for $35 per share, implying an enterprise value of ~$581M.

PCM is a provider of multi-vendor technology offerings to small, mid-sized and corporate/enterprise commercial clients, state, local and federal governments and educational institutions across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The acquisition of PCM accelerates company's opportunity to grow share within four solution areas: Supply Chain Optimization, Connected Workforce, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Digital Innovation.

Insight expects to realize annual run-rate cost synergies of ~$70M by the end of 2021.

The company expects the acquisition to add more than $0.70 to Adjusted EPS in 2020.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019.

Cash on hand and borrowings under a new Asset Based Loan revolving credit facility will be used to fund the acquisition.