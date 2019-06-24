Archrock to acquire Elite Compression for $410M

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) to acquire substantially all assets of Elite Compression Services, LLC , a portfolio company of JDH Capital Company for $410M, funded with ~$205M of cash and ~21.7M newly issued company's common shares.

The acquired assets to generate ~$55M of annualized adjusted EBITDA, inclusive of $5M in annualized cost synergies.

The acquisition is eccretive to earnings and free cash flow per share and supports the path to achieve sub-4.0x leverage in 2020.

The company appoints Jeffery D. Hildebrand to Board of Directors.

Concurrently, Harvest Midstream Company to acquire ~80,000 active and idle compression horsepower from Archrock for $30M in cash.

The acquisition are expected to close during 3Q19.