Eldorado, Caesars roll dice with casino merger

It's official! U.S. casino operator Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) has agreed to merge with Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) in a cash and stock deal that values its peer at $12.75 per share, or about $17.3B including debt.

The combined company's ownership will be split roughly between Eldorado and Caesars stakeholders, and follows reports that activist shareholder Carl Icahn looked more eager to sell than Caesars' board.

The tie-up also creates a more serious competitor to larger casino industry players, such as Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM).