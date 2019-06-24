The Michaels Companies prices $500M senior notes due 2027

Michaels Stores, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) has priced $500M of 8.00% Senior Notes due July 15, 2027.

The company to pay interest semi-annually in cash in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2020.

The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem its existing 5.875% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2020.

The offering is expected to close on or about July 8.

