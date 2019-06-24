MorphoSys up 5% premarket on tafasitamab data

Thinly traded MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) is up 5% premarket on light volume in reaction to data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, L-MIND, evaluating tafasitamab (MOR208), combined with Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) Revlimid (lenalidomide), in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who were ineligible for high-dose chemo and autologous stem cell transplantation. The results, originally announced in May, were presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano, Switzerland.

The trial met the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR). Specifically, the ORR was 60% (n=48/80), including a complete response rate of 43% (n=34/80). Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 12.1 months (median follow-up of 17.3 months). Median overall survival (OS) was not reached. The OS rate at month 12 was 73.3%.

On the safety front, the most frequent serious or life-threatening treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were neutropenia (48%), thrombocytopenia (17%) and anemia (7%).

Tafasitamab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to a protein on the surface of B cells called CD19. The company is developing the product for the potential treatment of B cell malignancies.