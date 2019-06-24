Alliance Resource adds to Permian presence with $145M acreage deal

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) agrees to acquire oil and gas mineral interests from Wing Resources and Wing Resources II for $145M.

ARLP says the deal will increase its presence in the Permian Basin via the addition of 9K net royalty acres in the Midland Basin, with exposure to more than 400K gross acres.; the acreage includes 783 gross horizontal wells currently producing 460 boe/day (70% oil, 14% natural gas liquids) net to the Wing interests.

Following the acquisition of Wing's assets, ARLP says it will directly own 51K net royalty acres concentrated in the Permian Basin (47%), SCOOP/STACK (40%), Bakken (8%) and Appalachian Basin (5%).