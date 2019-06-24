Vici gets a piece of Eldorado, Caesars action

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI), in a pact with Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), agrees to buy the land and real estate assets associated with Harrah's New Orleans, Harrah's Laughlin, and Harrah's Atlantic City and modify certain provisions of the existing Caesars lease agreements for ~$3.2B in cash.

The transactions will result in aggregate incremental annual rent of $252.5M, for an implied capitalization rate of 7.9%.

Eldorado will use the proceeds to partly finance its combination with Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR).

Vici expects the deals to be accretive immediately upon closing.

Sees funding the deals through a combination of cash on hand, equity, and long-term debt financing.

Vici and Eldorado will enter a put-call agreement, under which Vici will have a call right to acquire, and Eldorado has a put right to require Vici to buy the land and real estate assets associated with Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand.

Vici will also be granted rights of first refusal for whole asset sale or sale-leaseback transactions on two Las Vegas Strip Properties.

Previously: Eldorado, Caesars roll dice with casino merger (June 24)