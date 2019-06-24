FedEx looks to boost Express volume

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is lowering prices for some customers of its Express network in a bid to win more business away from UPS, according to sources.

The company is said to be offering two-day air for same price as ground in an effort to boost volume for its Express network.

FedEx's domestic Express business saw average revenue per package decline by 2% to $17.93 in FQ3 as a higher mix of lighter e-commerce packages factored in.