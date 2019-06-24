Vici starts stock offering to help pay for acquisitions

Vici Properties (NYSE:VICI) starts a public offering of 90M shares of common stock, with 30M shares being sold directly to underwriters and 60M shares being bought by the underwriters for forward sale agreements.

Sees greenshoe option for up to an additional 13.5M shares.

Proceeds from the direct sale of 30M shares are expected to be used for Vici's pending acquisition of JACK Cincinnati Casino; the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort; the Lady Luck Casino Caruthersville; and the Isle Casinon Cape Girardeau.

Expects to use any proceeds it receives upon future settlement of forward sale agreement to fund part of its recently announced transaction with Eldorado Resorts.

Vici rises 0.3% to $22.85 in premarket trading.

Previously: Vici gets a piece of Eldorado, Caesars action (June 24)