Minerva up 3% premarket before trading halt

Nasdaq has suspended trading in Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) pending the release of news. Shares were up 3% at the time.

Update: The company just announced positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, ISM2005, evaluating seltorexant (MIN-202) in patients with insomnia disorder. The study met the primary endpoint of latency to persistent sleep (LPS) at night 1. Specifically, the mean decrease in LPS at night 1 was 30 minutes for the 5 mg dose, 50 minutes for the 10 mg dose and 48 minutes for the 20 mg dose versus 15 minutes for placebo.

Seltorexant is a selective orexin- 2 receptor antagonist. The orexin system in the brain plays a key role in modulating wakefulness, stress response and metabolism.

The study was conducted by development partner Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

Shares will resume trading at 8:00 am ET.