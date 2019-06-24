US Ecology, NRC Group agree to $966M merger

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) agrees to acquire NRC Group (NYSEMKT:NRCG) in an all-stock deal with an enterprise value of $966M.

ECOL says the deal will create a U.S. leader in industrial and hazardous waste management services and projects it to be accretive to 2020 adjusted EPS by mid-single digits before synergies.

ECOL stockholders will receive one common share of the new holding company for each ECOL share currently held, and NRCG stockholders will receive 0.196 shares of the new holding company for each NRCG share currently held; the exchange ratio represents a price of $12/share for NRCG, a ~36% premium to its June 21 closing price.