Armour Residential to cut dividend by 11%, redeem series A preferred

Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) expects its July 2019 cash dividend to be 17 cents per common share, down from 19 cents per share in June.

Plans to redeem all 2.18M outstanding shares of its 8.25% series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock on July 26, 2019 at $25.00 per share.

7.875% series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock hasn't been called for redemption.

Ends series B at-the-market offering program of up to 2M shares and authorizes a new series B preferred ATM offering program of up to 9M shares available for sale.

Authorizes new dividend reinvestment and stock purchase plan covering up to 2.5M shares of series B preferred.