Herc Holdings to offer $1B of senior unsecured notes, shares up 2.5% premarket

Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) intends to offer $1B of senior unsecured notes due 2027.

Iinterest will be payable semi-annually in arrears.

The net proceeds from the sale of the notes are expected to be used to redeem all $864.5M of Herc’s outstanding senior secured second priority notes, to partially repay indebtedness outstanding under Herc’s asset-backed revolving credit agreement and to pay related fees and expenses.

The Company expects to refinance the ABL Credit Facility and extend the maturity date from 2021 to 2024.