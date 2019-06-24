Del Frisco's takes $650M buyout

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) agrees to a buyout deal from L Catterton at $8.00 per share vs. the 52-week range of $4.61 to $13.55 and Friday's close of $7.04.

The deal will value the company at approximately $650M.

The agreement was unanimously approved by Del Frisco's board following a thorough review of a full range of strategic alternatives by Del Frisco's Strategic Alternatives Review Committee.

Stakeholder Engaged Capital voted in favor of the deal.

The transaction is expected to be completed by Q4 of 2019.

Shares of DFRG are under a trading halt.

